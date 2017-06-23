HTC Has Quite A Few More Functions Planned For Edge Sense

HTC has quite a few more functions planned for Edge Sense on its HTC U11 smartphone, and its even laid out its plans for what’s coming up in future updates to the feature. Though Edge Sense has a robust feature set to start with, that isn’t stopping HTC from coming up with new and exciting (as well as convenient) ways to use Edge Sense on the device, although HTC doesn’t actually mention when the new features will be available for people to use. That said, HTC also makes it clear that it wants to hear other people’s ideas on what Edge Sense could be used for so those with the device or those who are planning on picking it up are encouraged to share any ideas they might have with HTC, as they might be incorporated.

As for what HTC is already working on, the spread of functions spans more than a few applications. For instance, HTC is currently planning on implementing the ability to squeeze the sensors on the U11 to zoom into points on the map, and another squeeze would zoom back out to its original point. In a similar fashion users will be able to squeeze the U11’s sensors to zoom in and out on images within the Google Photos app, making it just as easy as pinching to zoom but without having to smudge up the screen.

Perhaps one of the cooler functions that HTC is planning for Edge Sense is the use of the sensors to open up a multi-view in the calendar app. Using Edge Sense, U11 owners will be able to squeeze the phone when in the calendar to display both monthly view and weekly view, and squeeze again to go back to weekly view, or back to monthly view if that’s what you started with. Users will be able to answer and end calls with a simple squeeze too, and it looks like HTC will eventually implement the use of Edge Sense for silencing alarms. All of these new functions of Edge Sense will have their own levels of usefulness to different people, and it’s likely that HTC has more planned that it might not be sharing just yet.