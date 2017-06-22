HTC Desire 10 Pro Update Hits India, Bug Fixes In Tow

HTC has released an update for its mid-range offering, the HTC Desire 10 Pro. The update, which has a file size of 466.45MB, is now rolling out to the owners of the said handset in India. The only information given by the HTC about the update is that it brings system enhancements and bug fixes, so users should not expect any substantial difference in the user interface or features of the device. However, it may fix some of the bugs that may have long plagued the device, resulting in a smoother user experience. Despite the hefty update, the device owner who has received the update also stated that the smartphone is still stuck on Android 6.0 Marshmallow.

For the owners of the HTC Desire 10 Pro who currently reside in India, a notification will appear anytime soon stating that the device may now receive the update. Users will just have to tap on the notification to start the update process. For those who want to update their devices manually, users may also trigger the update process through the device settings. Before the update process begins, it is advisable that the handset’s battery has sufficient charge to power the device throughout the update process though HTC states that it is safe to charge the device during the update. In addition, it is important that the device has sufficient internal storage to download and install the software update. Also, device owners are advised to download the update using a Wi-Fi connection since the update may consume a considerable percentage of the owner’s monthly data allocation.

The HTC Desire 10 Pro was released last year as a midrange offering of the Taiwanese smartphone manufacturer HTC. The device is powered by the Helio P10 chipset, a 64-bit octa core chipset offering from MediaTek. The chipset has a built-in Mali-T860 GPU for the handset’s graphics processing needs. The device sports a 5.5-inch FullHD display, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal flash storage. To keep the smartphone’s lights on, the HTC Desire 10 Pro is equipped with a 3,000mAh battery. Completing the important specs of the device is the 20-megapixel rear shooter and the 13-megapixel front-facing camera, both of which should suffice the photography needs of smartphone owners.