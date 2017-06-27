Honor Will Live Stream Honor 9’s Press Event, Watch It Here

Honor had introduced the Honor 9 in China earlier this month, and the device’s global announcement will take place in Berlin in about an hour. Honor had scheduled the Honor 9 event at 2:30 CEST / 5:30 PST / 8:30 EST, and the company will live stream this event. If you’d like to watch the whole thing, you can so via the embedded YouTube link down below, which is currently just showing a cover picture for this event, but it will go live in an hour.

Having said that, the Honor 9 is a direct successor to the Honor 8 which was announced last year. The Honor 9 is actually quite similar to its predecessor in terms of the design, but it comes with a front-facing fingerprint scanner, and a curved back side, which was not the case with the Honor 8. The Honor 8 is a really nice looking smartphone, especially if you take a look at its back, which consists out of several glass layers which provide a really unique look to the phone, as they reflect light in a unique way, and Honor actually decided to do the same on the Honor 9. Honor had introduced the Honor 9 in China in Amber Gold, Black, Blue and Gray color variants, and chances are that all of those variants will be announced in Berlin as well, and become available in Europe soon. The device is expected to launch in the US as well at some point, as was the case with the Honor 8. As far as the phone’s price is concerned, the device’s 4GB RAM model costs 2,299 Yuan ($338) in China, while its 6GB RAM counterpart with 64GB of storage can be purchased for 2,699 Yuan ($397). The most expensive variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, costs 2,999 Yuan ($441) in China. Having said that, all of these variants are expected to arrive to Europe, but they will be more expensive than in China, that’s for sure, but it seems like we’re still looking at really affordable Honor 9 models, even if we consider the price hike.

The Honor 9 actually sports a 5.15-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display, 4GB / 6GB of RAM and 64GB / 128GB of native storage. The phone is fueled by the Kirin 960 64-bit octa-core SoC, and it comes with a 3,200mAh non-removable battery. Two cameras are available on the back of the device (20-megapixel and 12-megapixel snappers), while a single 8-megapixel unit can be found on the device’s front side. Android 7.0 Nougat comes pre-installed on the phone, with Huawei’s Emotion UI (EMUI) 5.1 skin. Do keep in mind these are specs for the Chinese variant of the phone, but chances are that the global model will sport those very same specifications, with different 4G LTE bands support, of course.