Honor Releases Three Honor 9 Promo Videos On YouTube

Honor had introduced the European Honor 9 model in Berlin yesterday, and the company has now released three promo videos for this smartphone on YouTube. The Honor 9 is actually Honor’s new flagship smartphone, and it was originally announced earlier this month in China, so yesterday’s launch wasn’t really the first time we’re seeing this smartphone. In any case, the first promo video Honor released is basically the phone’s official product video which is showing off the device in a series of cinematic shots.

The second video Honor shared is putting some emphasis on the Honor 9’s audio capabilities. In this video, you’ll get to watch and listen to Mr. Rainer Maillard, a Grammy Award-winning Recording engineer, which helped out Honor in the audio department. Mr. Maillard tuned the Honor 9’s audio in order to find a perfect match for this handset. And finally, the third video that the company shared is also audio-related, while it’s also putting some emphasis on the camera and the design of this handset. A bunch of people are dancing in this video to Honor 9’s tunes, while they’re also taking a ton of images in the process. All of these videos are quite short, and if you’d like to check them out, they’re all embedded below this article. Having said that, the Honor 9 is already available for purchase through the company’s official online store in Europe, vMall.eu, just in case you’re interested. If you decide to get the Honor 9 now, you’ll get a discount and the Honor Band 3 fitness tracker along with the device. The Honor 9’s price varies from country to country on vMall.eu, and it is available in the UK, France, Spain, Italy and Germany, though vMall will ship it to other European countries, and possibly even outside of Europe.

The Honor 9 sports a 5.15-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display, along with 4GB / 6GB of RAM and 64GB / 128GB of native storage. Do keep in mind that only the 4GB RAM model is currently available in Europe, but some countries will get the 6GB RAM model as well. The device is fueled by the Kirin 960 64-bit octa-core processor, while it packs in a 3,200mAh non-removable battery. There are two camera snappers on the back of the Honor 9, a 20-megapixel and 12-megapixel sensors, while Android 7.0 Nougat comes out of the box with Huawei’s Emotion UI 5.1. You can read more about the Honor 9’s specifications by clicking here.

