Honor Maya Certified By TENAA As MYA-AL10, Specs Revealed

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor is apparently preparing a new smartphone for market release, which was recently spotted in the database of Chinese telecommunication agency TENAA. The device is called the Honor Maya, and unlike the company’s latest flagship device – the newly launched Honor 9 – the Honor Maya seems to fit in the mid-range market segment.

According to the information disclosed by TENAA, the Honor Maya is equipped with a 5-inch display featuring a resolution of 1280 by 720 pixels and is powered by an unspecified system-on-chip (SoC) housing four CPU cores operating at frequencies of up to 1.4GHz. The device also carries 2GB of RAM and 16GB of onboard memory expandable by up to an additional 128GB via a microSD card slot, although at this point in time it’s unclear if the Honor Maya will be launched in multiple storage variants. Either way, the documents at TENAA further reveal that the handset will accommodate an 8-megapixel main camera paired with a 5-megapixel front-facing sensor, while all of its components will rely on a 2,920mAh battery that will presumably be removable. The Honor Maya runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow according to the Chinese regulatory agency, and the smartphone will apparently be launched in three colors, namely gray, white, and gold. In overall, the smartphone measures 143.8 × 72 × 8.85mm (5.66 x 2.83 x 0.34 inches) and weighs 150 grams (5.29 ounces).

TENAA also goes into detail regarding the retail packaging of the handset that apparently contains a USB cable, travel charger, and the usual paperwork, in addition to the Maya itself, though its contents may change by the time the smartphone will be ready for a commercial release. It remains to be seen when exactly the Honor Maya will hit the market and whether it will launch only in China or if it will also be available beyond the country’s borders. In the latter scenario and if there will be an international variant, it is possible that it will boast different characteristics more or less, such as different storage options and SIM port configurations. In any case, the smartphone’s certification in China suggests that the company may officially unveil the Honor Maya in the near future.