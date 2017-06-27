Honor Band 3 Announced Along With Two Pairs Of Earphones

Honor had introduced the Honor 9 smartphone during its press event in Berlin today, and in addition to introducing that handset, Honor also announced a new fitness tracker, and two new pairs of earphones, one of which are a result of a partnership with Monster. Meet the Honor Band 3, a fitness tracker which comes in several color variants with a silicone strap. Now, on the front side of the device, you’re getting a display as well, and this fitness tracker is compatible with both Android (4.4+) and iOS (8.0+).

Having said that, the Honor Band can let you see incoming notifications, be it SMS notifications, e-mails or something else entirely. This fitness tracker comes with a vibration motor, and a 105mAh battery is included on the inside. If Honor is to be believed, this battery will last you 30 days before you have to charge it, which is not bad, at all. The Honor Band sports a 0.91-inch PMOLED black-and-white display (128 x 32 resolution), while you can swim and run using it (waterproof level: 5 ATM). Bluetooth 4.2 is also included here, and the band weighs only 18 grams. This fitness tracker comes with 256KB of RAM and 16MB of storage. The device measures 16.3 x 115.12 x 107.26mm (with the band), while the body itself measures 43 x 16.5 x 10.3mm. The Honor Band comes in Dynamic Orange, Classic Navy Blue and Carbon Black colors, and it is priced at £59.99, though Honor did not say when is it going to become available. Chances are you’ll be able to buy it soon in Europe, though.

The Honor Monster Earphones will ship in a box with the Honor 9, at least in Europe, and we’re looking at wired earphones here. Monster and Honor co-developed these earphones, and they’re combining Monster’s hardware with the Pure Monster Sound, while Huawei’s self-developed Super Wide Sound (SWS) technology is also included. You can respond to calls using these earphones, as there is a button and a Hi-Fi microphone located on the cable. You will get three sizes of soft silicone earplugs along with these earphones, and we’re, of course, talking about in-ear earphones here. These earphones come in Dark Blue, Pearl White and Red with Black color variants, and will also be available separately for £44.99.

The Honor Sport Bluetooth earphones are here as well, and these are wireless Bluetooth earphones, as the name states. You’re getting a 137mAh battery here, and Honor says that you’ll be able to use them for up to eleven hours without a charge. You can listen to music or speak with someone using them, as they include a microphone as well. These earphones are coming in Black, Red and Blue colors, and are priced at £59.99.