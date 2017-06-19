Honor 9 Teardown Reveals A Lot Of Double-Sided Adhesive

Honor had introduced the Honor 9 in China earlier this month, and the phone’s first teardown has just surfaced, courtesy of myfixguide.com. Before we begin, it’s worth noting that the global model of this smartphone will launch later this month, and chances are it will be completely identical to the Chinese variant, but it will have support for global 4G LTE bands. In any case, the Honor 9 is a really compelling, and affordable smartphone, while it is a direct successor to the successful Honor 8 handset which was announced a year ago.

Having said that, the source managed to get its hands on the Amber Gold variant of the Honor 9 for this teardown, and this is a 4GB RAM model of the device, while a 6GB RAM variant is also available in China, though we’ll talk more about the device’s specs in a minute. Now, if you take a look at the Honor 9 from all sides, you will notice that there are no screws that you need to handle in order to disassemble this smartphone. You will, however, need to heat up the back side of the phone, heat it up for about 2 minutes with a hair dryer, after which you’ll need to crank it open using a pick or something of the sort. As soon as you open it, you’ll notice that Honor is using the classic three-stage design for the Honor 9, its motherboard lies in the upper portion of its body, the battery is located below it, and the USB-C board can be found at the very bottom. At this point, you will need to remove quite a few screws in order to proceed, and that will give you access to pretty much all components of the device, though you will need to go through quite a few steps in order to get this phone completely disassembled. If you’d like to check out the complete tutorial on how to tear down the Honor 9, follow the source link down below, and you can find quite a few images of the teardown process in the gallery.

The Honor 9 is made out of metal and glass, its back side is curved, while the device sports a dual camera setup on the back. The Honor 9 comes with a 5.15-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display, and it was announced in both 4GB and 6GB RAM models, in addition to 64GB and 128GB of expandable storage. The device is fueled by the Kirin 960 64-bit octa-core processor, and a 3,200mAh battery is included in this package as well. Click here if you’d like to know more about the Honor 9.

