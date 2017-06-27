Honor 9 Goes On Sale In Russia Ahead Of European Launch

The Honor 9 has been revealed in Russia, after an official retail store decided to put the smartphone on sale ahead of the official launch in Berlin which is set to take place today. Russian tech website, Hi-Tech Mail.Ru spotted the device at the retail store, and it happens to be the 4GB of RAM variant in Blue color. It is unknown at the moment whether Russia will receive other color variants of the Honor 9. As for pricing, it will set consumers back by 27,990 Russian Rubles ($474), which is similar to the pricing in Germany and in the UK for the same base model. It is also worth noting that the phone was originally announced in China earlier this month.

That being said, the higher-end version of the Honor 9 which packs 6GB of RAM wasn’t seen at the retail store, but it should be available in Russia at a later date. The Honor 9 is expected to be launched in Europe today, but the device has already been spotted on Amazon UK and also on Amazon Germany. The pre-order listing for the device made a brief appearance a few days back, but it has since been removed from both websites. It is priced at £379.99 in the UK, while those in Germany will be able to pick one up for €399 after cashback offers. As for the Honor 9 itself, the handset is the successor to the highly successful Honor 8 that made headlines for packing a punch yet available at an affordable price. The Honor 9 plans to emulate the success of its predecessor and with that, it sports a 5.15-inch fullHD LTPS IPS display and is powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 960 chipset, while graphics are handled by the Mali-G71 MP8 GPU.

Memory wise, the Honor 9 comes with 4GB / 6GB of RAM coupled with 64GB / 128GB of internal storage with the option to expand. It sports a dual-camera setup on its rear consisting of a 20-megapixel and 12-megapixel shooters. Selfies are handled by an 8-megapixel camera located on the front. Keeping the lights on is a 3,200mAh battery which is non-removable. Software wise, the Honor 9 runs on Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box along with Emotion UI (EMUI) 5.1, which is Huawei’s very own user interface.

