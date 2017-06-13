Honor 9 Gets The Hands-On Treatment, Take A Closer Look

Honor introduced the Honor 9 handset yesterday, and the first hands-on images with the Honor 9 have just surfaced. If you take a look at the gallery down below, you will be able to see quite a few real life images of the company’s all-new handset. The Honor 9 actually resembles its predecessor quite a bit, both devices are made out of metal and glass, and both ship with a dual camera setup on the back. There are also some differences when it comes to the design of these two phones, and quite a few differences on the inside, read on.

There are two main differences between the two phones when it comes to the design, the Honor 9 comes with a curved back and a front-facing fingerprint scanner, while the Honor 8 sports a flat back and a rear-facing fingerprint scanner. Having said that, the Honor 9 comes with a rather compact display, just like its predecessor, and as you can see in the gallery down below, the phone also launched in quite a few color variants. The Honor 9 is coming in Amber Gold, Blue, Black and Gray color variants, all of which you can see up close and personal in the provided images. This handset will be a direct competitor to the Xiaomi Mi 6 out in the market, as it is quite affordable, and it has plenty to offer in the spec department. The Honor 9 sports a 5.15-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display, along with 4GB / 6GB of RAM and 64GB / 128GB of native storage. The device is fueled by Huawei’s Kirin 960 64-bit octa-core processor, while it packs in a 3,200mAh non-removable battery. 20-megapixel and 12-megapixel shooters are placed on the back of this smartphone, and a single 8-megapixel camera can be found on the device’s front side. Android 7.0 Nougat comes pre-installed on the Honor 9, and on top of it, you’ll be able to find Huawei’s Emotion UI (EMUI) 5.1 skin.

The Honor 9 actually comes in three different flavors, the 4GB RAM variant comes with 64GB of storage, while the 6GB RAM model comes bundled in with both 64GB and 128GB of storage, which gives you more options. Those three models of the Honor 9 are priced at 2,299 Yuan ($338), 2,699 Yuan ($397) and 2,999 Yuan ($441), respectively.

