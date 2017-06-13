Honor 9 Beats Xperia XZ Premium & LG G6 On Geekbench

Following Honor 9’s announcement, the device has just been spotted on Geekbench. The Honor 9 is fueled by the Kirin 960 64-bit octa-core processor, which is Huawei’s very own SoC. We already knew that the Kirin 960 is quite a powerful chip, as it’s already fueling the Huawei Mate 9, the Huawei P10 and the Huawei P10 Plus, and this benchmark only confirms that fact, as the Honor 9 managed to do really well here.

The Honor 9 scored 1,865 points in the single-core benchmark on Geekbench 4.1, which puts it ahead of the Xperia XZ Premium which is fueled by the Snapdragon 835, and the LG G6 is also behind the Honor 9. The HTC U11 managed to score more than the Honor 9, however, as the device managed to hit 1,919 points in the single-core benchmark. The Xiaomi Mi 6 is second-placed here with a score of 1,929 points and the Galaxy S8 is the first one with a score of 1,991 points. Now, as far as the multi-core benchmark goes, Honor 9 did even better, and it managed to leave the HTC U11 behind along with the Xperia XZ Premium, and the LG G6. The Honor 9 managed to score 6,519 points in the multi-core benchmark, while the HTC U11 hit 6,393 points. The Galaxy S8 scored 6,656 points in this test, while the Xiaomi Mi 6 managed to get ahead of the Galaxy S8 here by scoring 6,719 points. You can check out all of these results in the provided image down below.

The Honor 9 has plenty to offer in the spec department, the Kirin 960 is not the only thing this device can boast about. The Honor 9 comes with 4GB / 6GB of RAM and 64GB / 128GB of native storage, depending on which variant you decide to get, as three of them are available. The device packs in a 3,200mAh battery, and a dual camera setup on the back (20-megapixel + 12-megapixel). This handset features a 5.15-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display, and comes with Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box with Huawei’s Emotion UI (EMUI) 5.1 skin on top of it. The Honor 9 is made out of metal and glass, and if you’d like to know more, check out our official announcement of this handset.

Buy the Honor 8