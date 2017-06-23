Honor 9 Available For Pre-Orders In The UK For £379.99

The Honor 9 smartphone, which is a successor to last year’s highly popular Honor 8, is now available for pre-orders in the UK, starting at £379.99 for the base variant. Honor, a sub-brand of Huawei, launched the Honor 9 a couple of weeks back in China. As expected, the handset is now slowly making its way to more markets all around the globe. It will be available to pick up from Amazon in the UK; however, the exact date of its release is still unknown. It is also expected that this device will soon go on sale in Europe, once it is launched on June 27 in Berlin.

According to recent rumors, the Honor 9 will cost €399 in Germany after cashback offers, though the details on the same are scarce right now. As far as the smartphone is concerned, it seems to be doing an exceptional job in terms of initial sales. At the time of its launch in China, it was reported that the Honor 9 had gathered almost four million registrations, even managing to surpass the Honor 8 in the process. While the Chinese brand still isn’t as known on the Old Continent as it is in its home country, some industry watchers are speculating that the Honor 9 will still manage to attract a lot of attention once it launches in Europe due to its attractive pricing coupled high-end performance.

For added context, the Honor 9 sports the same dual camera setup which was seen in last year’s Honor 8 smartphone, in addition to boasting a similar metal build that was previously praised by some consumers. Internally, it is powered by high-end hardware like the Kirin 960 64-bit octa-core system-on-chip (SoC), as well as 4GBor 6GB of RAM, depending on your preferences. Regarding the latter, the smartphone is also available for purchase in multiple storage configurations. The only thing that seems to have changed from the last year’s model is the placement of the fingerprint scanner, which now sits on the front the device instead of its back. Overall, the Honor 9 is seemingly trying to punch well above its weight considering its mid-range pricing and an update on its commercial performance should follow shortly.