Honor 8 Pro Coming To India On July 6 With 6GB Of RAM

The Honor 8 Pro was announced in Europe back in April, and Amazon just confirmed that it is coming to India on July 6. Now, the Honor 8 Pro is actually the Honor V9 that was announced in China in February, but it’s called differently outside of Honor’s homeland. Having said that, Amazon has also announced that the Honor 8 Pro will be exclusively sold through Amazon India’s website in the country, and if you’re interested in it, you can check out the company’s image (featured image above) using which it announced that the Honor 8 Pro is coming.

Now, this variant that is coming to India will probably be completely identical to the one that was announced in Europe. This handset is made out of metal, and it comes with a rear-facing fingerprint scanner, while it is considerably larger than its sibling, the Honor 8. The Honor 8 Pro sports a 5.7-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) display with a 2.5D curved glass on top of it. Huawei’s HiSilicon Kirin 960 64-bit octa-core processor fuels this smartphone, along with the Mali G71 GPU for graphics processing. There are two camera sensors on the back of this smartphone, a 12-megapixel monochrome sensor, and a 12-megapixel RGB sensor, while a dual-LED, dual-tone flash is also placed on the back of the device. An 8-megapixel shooter is included on the front side of this phone, and a 4,000mAh battery is a part of the package as well. Android 7.0 Nougat comes pre-installed on the device, along with Huawei’s Emotion UI (EMUI) 5.1 skin. This phablet also comes with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage, while an infrared scanner is also included.

It is still not known how much will this phone cost in India, but chances are it will be slightly more expensive than it is in Europe. For comparison’s sake, this phone now costs €506 in Germany, and can be purchased via Amazon.de. The device comes in Midnight Black, Navy Blue and Platinum Gold color variants, and chances are it will roll out to India in all of those variants, but we’ll know for sure on July 6. Until then, you can check out our Honor 8 Pro review, if you’re interested.