HMD Details Nokia 6’s U.S. Availability And Pricing

The Nokia 6 smartphone is all set to make its U.S. debut early next month, HMD Global announced on Monday. All American fans of the brand will be able to get their hands on the handset through Amazon. The device will first be available in Matte Black and Silver color options on Amazon, with Tempered Blue and Copper models said to start retailing in the country by the end of summer, presumably in August. The Nokia 6 will retail for $229 MSRP, HMD said, meaning the handset’s price will be almost identical to the price tag of 1,699 yuan introduced in China earlier this year, at least once sales tax is accounted for.

The Nokia 6 is launching in the U.S. roughly four months after its official Western announcement at the Mobile World Congress (MWC). Even in China, initially only a few color options were made available, and same is now the case with the United States, possibly because FIH Mobile isn’t manufacturing all variants simultaneously. Talking about the smartphone itself, it is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 430 SoC, which is coupled with 3GB LPPDDR3 RAM. It also has 32GB of internal storage which can be further expanded via a microSD card slot by up to 128GB. On the front, the Nokia 6 sports a 5.5-inch IPS LCD Full HD display, which means that it has a resolution of 1920 x 1080. Its display is covered with Corning’s Gorilla Glass that’s said to protect it from scratches.

In terms of imaging capabilities, it has a 16-megapixel sensor with phase detection autofocus (PDAF) support and an aperture of f/2.0. It is also accompanied by a dual tone LED flash. On the front, it has an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with an identical aperture and an 84-degree field of view. The whole package is kept powered by a 3,000mAh battery that isn’t removable. Do make a note that the Nokia 6 does not support bands 29 and 30 and hence won’t work with Verizon Wireless and Sprint’s networks in the United States, in addition to only being partially compatible with AT&T’s 4G LTE network. There’s still no word on whether the Arte Black variant of the device with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage will eventually be launched in the United States.