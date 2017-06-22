Here Are The First Videos Showcasing VR180 On YouTube

Google and YouTube today announced VR180. This is like traditional VR but instead of focusing on a fully immersive 360-degree experience, VR180 looks to provide a similar to VR experience, but only for everything that can be seen in one direction. Following the initial announcement, YouTube has also now made available the first selection of VR180 videos to showcase what this sort of experience has to offer.

While these videos are designed to highlight the VR180 experience from the user point of view, they are also designed to showcase to content creators just how easier it is to create VR180 content. The video list is not too long (as it currently consists of only seven videos), but the selection does span the length and breadth of typical YouTube content. With videos provided from known YouTubers, as well as more commercial content, largely in the form of music and event-based content. While the variety in itself is good to showcase the platform, the underlying approach here is to showcase one of the key selling points of VR180 from YouTube’s perspective – anyone will be able to create VR180 content and just as easily as they do already. Be they a individual blogger, an event-goer, or a company.

During the initial announcement, Google and YouTube did confirm that the process of creating VR180 content will become even easier over time, as the Google Daydream team has been working with the like of Yi, Lenovo and LG, on a selection of third-party VR180 cameras. These are cameras that are designed specifically with VR180 content in mind, and will be as easy to operate as typical point-and-shoot cameras. The first wave of these cameras is expected to arrive later in the year, and they are expected to be priced at a similar level to standard point-and-shoot cameras. In the meantime, those interested in checking out the first selection of VR180 content, can do so below. VR180 content has been designed with general VR solutions in mind, and so all the videos listed below can be watched in VR180 on a number of devices, and using the likes of Cardboard, Daydream, and PSVR.