Hangouts Desktop Chat Head Interface Disappears

The Hangouts desktop chat head interface has disappeared according to reports from users that things had reverted back to the additional app view on PCs recently, which is just an open window like any other desktop application that you can install. While the image above is from a Chromebook, it still has the chat head-style interface to illustrate what it looked like for those that may have never seen it, in which case the news of the interface disappearing probably won’t be a bother as it wasn’t being used anyway.

For anyone else that was using this before the view was removed, there is every chance that it is only gone for a limited time, but there’s no indication that it’s coming back and Google hasn’t yet responded to any questions or comments from users asking why it was removed in the first place, which could mean that the feature is gone for good and Google is just waiting to craft a response with an appropriate answer for users to take in.

Whatever the case may be the way you view Hangouts on desktop is, for now, either through the official desktop app that you can install and view it as a regular window or by way of the Hangouts web page in a browser tab. The chat head interface was officially called Transparent Mode as it was meant to allow you to see and do other things on your computer with the chat heads laying top of whatever else you were doing. Now you can still do this with the window view, but the Transparent Mode was a much smaller footprint and allowed for more visible space of whatever else was being done on screen, and that’s likely the reason why a number of users are sad to see the transparent mode go. Whether or not Google ends up bringing it back is unclear but given the push for Hangouts to be more of an enterprise tool, the chances might be slim, and the downside for some perhaps might be that there is no desktop or web interface available yet for Google’s other main user-facing chat tool, Allo.