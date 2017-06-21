Google’s New Release Radio Accessible On Non-Samsung Devices

Google Play Music’s New Release Radio is accessible on non-Samsung devices, numerous users started reporting less than 24 hours after the Mountain View, California-based tech giant began rolling out the functionality as a supposed exclusive of the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus. The automatically generated playlists produced by the feature can supposedly be accessed using the Google Play Music’s browser interface, though that approach has so far seen varying degrees of success. While many industry watchers speculated that New Release Radio will eventually make its way to more Samsung products and other Android smartphones and tablets, it’s unlikely that the functionality is now purposefully available to some people who don’t own the Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8 Plus. Both the South Korean original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and Google itself are yet to provide a comment on the matter in any official capacity.

In a likely scenario that New Release Radio is available to a wider group of consumers than Samsung and Google originally wanted, the Alphabet-owned company will likely issue a fix that will eliminate the bug in the near future. Regardless, the functionality is still expected to roll out to a broader range of devices in the coming months and will presumably be supported by the Galaxy Note 8 that Samsung is expected to launch in a couple of months. The feature itself was designed to help users discover new music that they may like without constantly browsing through songs and albums that they are already aware of. As such, it’s somewhat similar to personalized Discover playlists on Spotify but instead of prioritizing new content, it’s focused exclusively on it.

New Release Radio was initially introduced as the latest result of Samsung and Google‘s partnership that saw Google Play Music become the default audio player on the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus, in addition to providing their owners with 100,000 upload slots, twice more than what regular subscribers get. People who bought one of Samsung’s latest Android flagships were also given three months of Google Play Music subscription free of charge and may also be served with more benefits in the coming months.