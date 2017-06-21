Google’s Inbox App Now Supports Undoing Notification Actions

The Inbox by Gmail app has been updated with support for undoing notification actions, as evidenced by the tool’s changelog published on the Google Play Store. The functionality was added to the app through a client-side update that started rolling out on Monday and should already be available for download worldwide. Just like its name suggests, the feature provides users with a simple method of undoing any Inbox action they take in Android’s expanded notification bar, with the “Undo” option being located on the far right side of any relevant card. The app’s version 1.49 seemingly doesn’t contain any other functionalities, though the new build may have also shipped with general bug fixes and performance improvements aimed at improving the overall user experience of the service that often go unmentioned by developers.

Apart from the Inbox by Gmail Android app, the same feature is also available in the browser version of Google’s email solution and has been for several days now. In case you still aren’t seeing the option of undoing your Inbox actions in your Internet browser, consider clearing your cache just in case. The function itself is relatively straightforward and will primarily provide users with the option of stopping their outgoing emails from being sent for any reason, though its other capabilities are relatively limited as of this writing. Regardless, the Mountain View, California-based Internet giant may decide to expand on this new addition in the future and give users even more control over Inbox directly from the expanded notification bar.

Inbox by Google was also recently updated with support for high priority notifications and if you’re still not able to access either feature, make sure that the version of the app you’re running is up to date. The service itself wasn’t really one of Google’s focus points in recent months but it’s still receiving additions and optimizations on a relatively regular basis and will likely continue doing so in the future. More details on Google’s software endeavors and other efforts should follow in the coming months, with the company being widely expected to announce its Pixel 2 smartphone series this fall.