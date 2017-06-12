Google’s Daydream View Launches In India Through Flipkart

The Daydream View VR headset is now available in India exclusively on Flipkart. Google’s mobile virtual reality headset released in a number of markets last November, with the Alphabet-owned company not disclosing details on its India availability until recently. The device’s Indian price is set at Rs. 6,499 (around $100) and it ships with a one-year warranty. For reference, when the Daydream View VR released in the United States, it was priced at $79 and has also been discounted several times since. To entice buyers in India to purchase the head-mounted display, Google announced that the first 30 purchasers of the headset would receive a free Google Chromecast 2 worth Rs. 3,399 ($53), while the first 50 will get credit for the Google Play Store to the tune of Rs. 500 ($8). Flipkart has some further offers available, including Rs. 500 worth of wallet cashback when paying through PhonePe, or an additional 5-percent discount when paying with Axis Bank Buzz credit cards.

The Daydream View VR is only compatible with Daydream-ready smartphones including the Google Pixel, Google Pixel XL, Moto Z, and the Moto Z Force. However, it has been announced that Samsung’s Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus will also support the headset soon. It comes with a 5-button Bluetooth controller with dedicated volume controls on the right side, a 220mAh battery that should last for around 12 hours of use, and a 9-axis set of sensors for ultra precision tracking. The controller can be kept in a convenient slot on the headset and the whole package enables users to enjoy an immersive VR experience.

There are now more than 150 VR games and apps for the mobile VR solution, offering a variety of content and experiences. Users can opt to watch TV shows, stream live baseball matches, stand on the edge of a volcano, view 360-degree Street View tours, and swim with dolphins, to name just a few of Daydream-enabled content packages. The headset weighs just 220g and is made from soft stretch fabric that’s nicely padded, making it comfortable to wear. It can be worn with glasses and has built-in straps and a foldable section at the front with hard plastic on the inside that holds the phone when in VR use, in addition to featuring a removable, washable face pad.