Google’s Clock App Redesigned In Android O Dev Preview 3

Google’s Clock Android app was redesigned with the third developer preview of Android O that the Alphabet-owned company launched last week, as noted by a number of users running the latest experimental build of the ubiquitous operating system. Following the update to the build version 5.1, the system app has a new icon that was designed in line with Google’s Adaptive Icons guideline and can change form depending on circumstances and user preferences. The default icon now supports all formats that ship with Android O, including Teardrop, Squircicle, and Cylinder, the latter two of which can be seen in the gallery beneath this writing. The icon was also revamped with a new color scheme, with its primary color being switched from purple to bright blue, and Google’s engineers also removed shadows that were previously displayed underneath the clock hands, in addition to brightening up the red second hand. The end result is significantly more flat and minimalist, which is presumably what Google was going for.

The main interface of the Clock app has been completely redesigned and is now a lot darker, with the world clock icon being colored in bright blue instead of red. The local time card featuring another clock icon has also been enlargened, albeit by a small margin that’s hard to notice without a thorough inspection of the element. Google’s Clock app was previously able to display local time for a secondary location in its Digital Clock widget and that functionality hasn’t been removed with the 5.1 update, though the font showing the name of the alternative location is now somewhat bigger, as can be seen in the gallery below. While the latest build of the app was packed into the Android O Developer Preview 3, several users have already confirmed that its APK can be sideloaded onto virtually any device running a stable build of Nougat.

The update to Google’s Clock marks the first revision of the app since February when the Mountain View-based Internet giant ennobled the app with a number of new elements, including more intuitive controls and design changes. Android 8.0 is expected to hit the stable channel in August, approximately a month after Google releases its fourth developer preview.