Google WiFi Launches In Germany And France For €139

The Google WiFi has been released in two additional European countries, namely France and Germany, where the company’s Wi-Fi mesh router is now available for purchase for €139. As expected, the Google WiFi router can also be acquired in pairs or as a three-pack for the price of €249 and €359, respectively, though it appears that stock may be an issue at the moment and as a result, not every retail option is currently available.

The Google WiFi was officially introduced in October 2016 alongside the company’s new Pixel smartphones. The device was designed to enhance Wi-Fi network coverage and to provide easy setup and convenient access to the Internet. A single Google WiFi unit can act as a more conventional Wi-Fi router, however, through the power of mesh networking users can set up multiple Google WiFi devices in their homes in order to extend and improve signal strength across a larger area. Multiple access points can be easily configured with the help of a companion mobile application, which also gives users the option of setting parental control rules for the network. Devices connected to a Google WiFi mesh network will automatically switch between access points in order to take advantage of the highest speeds available in a given location. Spec-wise, the Google WiFi is powered by a quad-core processor coupled with 512MB of RAM, houses 4GB of flash memory, and takes advantage of the Wi-Fi IEEE 802.11ac network standards while accommodating two gigabit Ethernet ports.

The Google WiFi adopts a modern design, stepping away from the usual boxy formula employed by the majority of Wi-Fi routers on the market, and doing away with external antennas in favor of a simple cylindrical body complete with an LED stripe. The product was first released in the United States last December, and the next two countries to receive it were Canada and the United Kingdom, where it arrived in April. It’s currently unclear when Google is planning to bring its two-pack and three-pack offerings to France and Germany but more details on the matter may be available shortly. In the meantime, refer to the links below to publish individual units.

