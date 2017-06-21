Google Search’s New Easter Egg Is A Fidget Spinner

Google seems to be the latest outfit to have been bitten by the fidget spinner bug as it has released a new easter egg, which is a digital or virtual fidget spinner. The best part is that it not only works on the PC browser but also on smartphones. It is accessible via Google search given that you enter a particular search query which is “spinner” with no fidget or anything else added to it.

Once you do that, you will be welcomed by a big virtual fidget spinner with turquoise-ish colored background and yellow colored center ball bearing. There is a “SPIN” button which lets you spin it by simply clicking on it but if you don’t want that, you can also spin it manually by using the mouse or trackpad of your laptop and using fingers on the display of your touch screen smartphone. Whenever you want to stop it, all you need to do is to click once anywhere on the fidget spinner. This is pretty much what Google’s fidget spinner easter egg does which is in line with what an actual fidget spinner toy does unless you are one of those people who do all sorts of tricks with it. But there is also a toggle which allows you to transform the digital fidget spinner into a digital spinning wheel with numbers up to 2 to 20. You can select the number limit using a drop down menu on the left side and click the “SPIN” button to start spinning the wheel. It will spin quite slow in comparison to the fidget spinner and will eventually select a number. It means while the fidget spinner is simply about killing some time or quickly satiating your addiction for the toy, the spinning wheel can actually prove to be useful when you have to pick a number or an option from different options with a maximum limit of 20.

Fidget spinners have become all the rage since the beginning of the year with many labeling them as just another fad which will fade away with time. While there are many who see them as nothing more than stupid toys, they are said to be helpful to people who face trouble with focusing or fidgeting like those suffering from conditions like Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), autism or anxiety. But regardless of what you feel about them, if you ever feel the desire to spin one, you simply need to open a new tab and get started.