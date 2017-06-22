Google Promotes Android Pay In Australia With Giveaways

Google is promoting Android Pay in Australia with giveaways. Although Android Pay has been available in the region since 2016 it would seem that Google wants more Australian citizens to use the mobile payment solution, so it’s turned to offering prizes to consumers who choose to use Android Pay where accepted when the opportunity arises. You don’t simply get a prize for using the mobile payment platform instead of cash or physical credit or debit cards, but Google is giving users “a chance to win” prizes. Of course you’d never know it by Google’s chosen mantra for the promotional giveaway, but the phrase “Tap. Pay. Win.” does do a good job of illustrating that using Android Pay when you can does have its advantages, and more than just making the checkout process super convenient for yourself and everyone else behind you.

There are a total of 200,000 prizes that are currently up for grabs. That’s a whole lot of prizes and that means the more a person uses Android Pay the more chances they have to win, though there is a limit of how many times per day that you can enter and this limit is set to ten daily entries.

When using Android Pay at supported establishments Australian users will end up with a digital envelope after the transaction is completed and opening it could reveal the prizes, or it could simply wish you better luck next time. When it comes to the prizes it looks like most of them are gift cards though there are vouchers available too coming from Original Boost Juice Bar and National Cinema. As for the gift cards these are coming from Coles, Rebel, and Meyer, with Meyer being the brand that has $500 gift cards available, though it and Coles both have varying gift card amounts, while Rebel just has a bunch of $20 gift cards up for grabs. Today is the first day of Google’s Android Pay Australia promotion and it also goes until December 22nd of this year, so there’s about six months to win something, and if you’re using Android Pay often enough there’s plenty of chances in between now and then to get something good.