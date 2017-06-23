Google Posts Now Available To Local Businesses

Google Posts is now available to local businesses who are already using the Google My Business service. Those businesses will now be able to create Google Posts, which are linked on the company’s Google Business listing, and keep customers informed of any and all changes, updates, or promotions, as and when they happen. While Google Posts can be considered a new feature (in terms of its availability), it is one that had previously been available to a select number of entities. Generally speaking, to politicians, and bigger corporate and organizational entities such as museums, sports teams, sports leagues, and movie studios.

The way the service works is that it allows those eligible to post what is essentially a social media post, but one which shows up in Google Search when the company is searched for. With Google Posts able to accommodate additional materials, such as images, videos and GIFs, which can in turn include links driving traffic back to the original source site and content. Following this week’s announcement, much of the same functionality has now been extended to local businesses. In the announcement post, Google notes that once a new Google Post has been created, those searching for that business will see the posts showing up along with the business listing. From there, searchers are able to click on each post to expand it out and digest the contents in its entirety. While also being able to share the post with other people. Examples from Google on the type of benefits this feature now offers, include making customers aware of daily specials, current promotions, limited-time offers, or special events that might be taking place.

The logic behind this move is to simply offer local businesses a new way to not only engage with their current customers, but also drive new customers towards the businesses. As anyone who is searching for a local service will now be exposed to the Google Posts and any special offers or news which might further help in the decision-making process. As mentioned, the feature is now live for all Google My business customers, and while customers can post from their account on a desktop, they also do now have the option of posting from a mobile device when using the Google My Business app – available from the Google Play Store.