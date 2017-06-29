Google Play’s Summer Sale Discounts 14 Android Games By 80%

Many gamers are likely aware of the currently ongoing Steam Summer Sale but not everyone may know that Google just started a similar promotional period, heavily discounting more than a dozen of popular Android games. Some of the offered titles are relatively new, some have been entertaining players for years, but all are worth playing and span a wide variety of categories, so there should be something for everyone here. The current list of discounted games is 14 titles strong and all of them have had their prices slashed by 80 percent earlier today; refer to the catalog beneath this writing to check out the presently best gaming discounts on the Google Play Store.

Mobile users looking for some simple time wasters will surely appreciate Phase 10, SpongeBob Moves In, Mini Metro, League of Stickman 2017-Ninja, Lara Croft GO, and Bloons TD 5, all of which can be played for a few minutes at a time while still holding up rather well during longer gaming sessions. Fans of role-playing games also have a few picks to choose from here, with Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic and Final Fantasy Tactics: The War of the Lions both being highly praised RPGs whose gameplay translates well to touchscreen devices while simultaneously offering enough content to keep you entertained for weeks. Don’t Starve: Pocket Edition is another interesting offering on the list below, with the popular survival game taking some design liberties during its jump to mobile platforms in an effort to deliver a quality mobile gaming experience that differentiates from that offered by its PC and console counterparts.

Mobile gamers looking for some action gameplay can also pick Need for Speed Most Wanted and Call of Duty: Black Ops Zombies at a heavy discount, depending on whether their ideal action experience involves more octane than bullets or vice versa. The new Google Play Store sale will only last for a short while, so make sure to decide whether you want to pick up any of the newly discounted games as soon as you can.

League of Stickman 2017-Ninja – $0.30

Hitman Sniper – $0.50

Lara Croft GO – $0.50

Don’t Starve: Pocket Edition – $0.99

Reigns – $0.99

Need For Speed Most Wanted – $0.99

Ticket to Ride – $0.99

Bloons TD 5 – $0.99

Phase 10 – $0.99

SpongeBob Moves In – $0.99

Mini Metro – $0.99

Call of Duty: Black Ops Zombies – $1.99

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic – $2.99

Final Fantasy Tactics: The War of the Lions – $5.99