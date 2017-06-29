Google Play Summer Sale Deals Offer Movies, Books, & More

Google Play summer sale deals are offering movies, books, & more for a pretty discounted price to help you get the most out of your smartphone or tablet during these warmer months of the year. While summer is time for a lot of things, for many people the summer is time for fun at the beach, barbecues, kicking back to relax with a good book or staying in and enjoying a few good movies. The Google Play summer sale includes deals on all of these things with stuff like movie rentals at just $0.99 for a number of selected films.

While sales are great, they don’t last forever and Google is only keeping these deals alive for a number of days before they disappear. For books, games, music, and apps, the sale will run through July 6th which is just next Thursday, so you won’t have a whole lot of time to scoop up the savings on things you might have been eyeballing for a while. That said, since the weekend is coming up and the 4th of July is next Tuesday, there should be plenty of downtime to browse through what Google has on offer for some of the most recent discounts. For games, there are a handful of selected titles that are on offer for up to 80 percent off including the hit puzzle title Lara Croft GO, Final Fantasy Tactics for the fans of tactical RPGs, or SpongeBob Moves in and Bloons TD 5 for the kids (or yourself), with some of these titles being available for under a buck.

For the book worms, there are plenty of titles on sale ranging from $1.99 to $4.99, including Host, Expect Great Things, and classics like The Count Of Monte Cristo. If you just need some music for your summertime camping or beach trips, there’s no songs that are highlighted for this particular sale but if you’re not already a subscriber of Play Music, Google is giving away subscriptions to the streaming service allowing users to get access for four months at absolutely no cost. If you’re looking to wind down for the evening and are looking for some awesome films, Google has a number of movies on offer for just $0.99, though you only get one rental at that price. The good news is that the $0.99 cost seems to apply to both SD and HD versions of the films. As mentioned above the sale only lasts for a short time period, so you’ll want to check out what’s available as soon as possible.