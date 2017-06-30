Google Play Store 8.0 Revamps Changelogs Of App Updates

The latest version of the Google Play Store — build 8.0 — revamps changelogs detailing app updates, allowing them to appear on the “My apps & games” screen of the company’s digital marketplace for Android devices. Navigating to this interface will still present you with a list of apps that need to be updated by default, just like it used to, but all of the app cards now also feature a small down arrow icon that you can tap to expand each individual section. Doing so will display “What’s New” items that were previously only accessible through main Google Play Store listing of individual apps. The newly added section is presented in two shades of green, just like the ordinary changelogs are, and seemingly isn’t abridged and instead presents you with the entire contents of the app’s latest list of additions, tweaks, and other changes.

The functionality can only be accessed on the “Updates” tab of the aforementioned menu, while the remaining tabs detailing installed, beta, and library apps remain unchanged. The Mountain View, California-based Internet giant has yet to detail the feature in any official capacity but seeing how it’s currently rolling out to users running stable builds of the Google Play Store, it seems that the change will soon be available worldwide and is here to stay. The latest iteration of the most popular Android app marketplace on the planet seemingly doesn’t ship with any other frontend changes, though its code could contain come clues regarding other upcoming features and should be unveiled in the coming days through a teardown or two. In case the new software package still isn’t available in your territory, consider uninstalling all of the Google Play Store updates from your device and let the app update itself from scratch.

The latest addition to the Google Play Store is the first of its kind since last May when the Alphabet-owned company added support for promotion-related notifications to its service. Being one of the firm’s flagship products, the digital marketplace will likely be updated with many new functionalities in the coming months and more details on the thereof should follow shortly.