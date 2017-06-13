Google Play Launches “Android Excellence” To Help Users Find Apps

Google Play announced today, Android Excellence. This is a new spotlight in the Google Play Store that will be highlighting the best apps and games on Android. Android Excellence will be showcasing the apps and games that follow Google’s best practices, also have great design, technical performance, localization and device optimization. Basically, the best all around apps and games available. These apps and games will be refreshed in Android Excellence each quarterly, so that the apps and games that are showcased in Android Excellence should see a pretty big uptick in downloads and users for those three months. Google says that the Android Excellence showcase will be part of the revamped Editors’ Choice section of the store.

Speaking of the revamped Editors’ Choice, it’ll now include app and game reviews that are curated by its editorial team. This way users are able to see why a certain app or game is considered Editors’ Choice. This section of the store is a great one to use to find some new apps and/or games to download onto your Android device. As these are usually not only the popular apps, but the ones that are actually really good. While most of these apps and games are from big publishers, like Evernote and Pocket, there are some smaller names in there, that are gaining popularity due to the Editors’ Choice section.

Some of the names in the Android Excellence section to kick things off, include AliExpress, B&H Photo Video, Evernote, HotelTonight, and Lifesum. Android Excellence is a new way for Google to not only help users find new apps and games that they may have never seen or heard of before, but to also help developers gain a larger share of the market, and gain more users. Since there are over a million apps available on the Google Play Store, it’s pretty hard to stand out. Luckily with things like Android Excellence available, developers that create good apps or games will be able to stand out and get the recognition it deserves. The Android Excellence section should be rolling out in the Google Play Store today, likely through a server-side update.