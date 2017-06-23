Google Photos ‘Charging-Only’ Backup Suddenly Removed

The option to create backups of Google Photos libraries only when your smartphone or tablet is charging has been suddenly removed by Google, with many users of the company’s photo management solution taking to the firm’s official product forums to complain about the change. The feature was eliminated simultaneously with the app’s 2.17 update that was distributed through the Google Play Store last week, though it’s still unclear whether the option was scrapped with that particular client-side upgrade or if the Alphabet-owned Internet giant simply removed it via a server-side switch. The latter scenario seems somewhat more probable in light of the fact that not all users running the latest stable build of Google Photos have lost the functionality as of this writing, indicating that Google is removing it in a staged manner. Likewise, there’s still no information on why the Mountain View, California-based company opted to eliminate this convenient feature from the app as the company has yet to comment on the matter in any official capacity.

Recent reports indicate that the same option was also scrapped in the iOS version of the app that was last updated alongside its Android counterpart, heavily implying that the sudden change isn’t a mistake on Google’s part and the tech giant deliberately removed it from its mobile service. Another sign pointing in the same direction is the app’s official help page that has recently been changed and now contains no references to the now-scrapped feature. The new state of affairs only allows Google Photos users to decide whether they want the app to create backups while in roaming, thus making the tool less flexible in this regard. The change could prove to be problematic for a number of people due to the fact that creating backups of multimedia files can be a resource-intensive task and consequently affect the battery life of any smartphone or tablet.

Being one of Google’s flagship products, Google Photos has been updated in a regular manner for years now, with the company usually looking to improve its capabilities instead of limiting them. It remains to be seen whether the Internet giant eventually clarifies its latest decision and if the charging-only backup modifier reappears in the app at some point in the future.