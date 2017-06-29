Google Home Multiple User Support Working For Some In Canada

It seems some Google Home owners in Canada are seeing multiple user support working, according to various user reports on social media. At the moment, this does not seem to be an official rolling out of the feature, and it also seems that not all users are reported the feature as live. So whether or not it is active for any particular user, will likely remain an individual affair at the moment. However, it does seem that one way in which it may be able to be enabled is by ensuring the Google Home is set to ‘US English’ instead of ‘Canadian English.’ Although again, this is not a guaranteed method for all, as some users have tried this approach with no positive results.

Google Home only recently (within the last week) became available to buy in Canada. However, prior to the availability going live, it did seem clear that at launch multiple user support was not going to be included for Canadian buyers. This is a feature that allows more than one user to use a single Google Home device, and have the device recognize each user, individually. Thereby customizing the user experience to each individual user. Up until now, the feature has remained largely only available to Google Home owners in the US. Although, within the last week multiple user support has seemingly been expanded to Google Home owners in the UK – one of the regions that Google officially confirmed would see the feature going live when it was first announced.

In terms of Canada, while the support was not expected to be included at launch, Google Canada was reported to have provided some confirmation that multiple user support would become available for Canada-purchased Google Home units at some point in the future. So whether this is currently a feature that is just in testing (prior to a more substantial availability taking place), or is simple something that happens to be accessible for some (and under certain circumstances) remains to be seen. In either case, Canadian consumers may, or may not, see the feature working if they opt to pick up a Google Home in the near future.