Google Home Is Finally Available For Canadian Customers

Google Home is finally available for Canadian customers to purchase from the Google Store, but it will also be available from a handful of other retailers as well including Best Buy, Walmart, The Source, Telus, Bell, London Drugs, Fido, Indigo, Visions, Rogers, and Staples, and it will be available at $179 CAD in both English and French so consumers can ensure they get the one that will best fit their language needs. The smart speaker can also be picked up as early as today at any of the above mentioned retailers as long as they still have them in stock, and considering that Google Home just went live in Canada starting today chances are it won’t be too hard to find a place that is selling it.

While the speaker is now available, the different options for bases are not, at least not right now. Eventually Google will sell the copper and carbon metallic bases, but there are more than just those two colors in the metallic models, and there are different colored fabric bases as well, which the Google Store Canada doesn’t seem to have listed. The carbon and copper metallic bases will be “coming soon” according to the retail page but there is no official date listed yet. This means that consumers in Canada who buy the Google Home speaker will have to stick with the standard fabric base that comes with it.

Worth mentioning is that although Google Home is available in Canada now, it doesn’t look like Canadians are getting the same offer deal when buying a Pixel as consumers in the US. At the moment Google is currently offering US customers a free Google Home speaker when they buy a Pixel or Pixel XL, but this doesn’t seem to show up on the Google Store Canada so there’s no telling if Google will end up offering the same deal. Another downside is that even though Google Home is available in Canada now, it comes without support for multi-user accounts, a feature which Google recently added to Google Home for users in the US. Google simply stated that the multi-user accounts wouldn’t be available in Canada at the time of launch for Google Home. For now there’s no time frame for release of this feature.