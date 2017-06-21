Google Glass Gets Software Update, Bluetooth Input Support

Google on Tuesday started rolling out a new firmware update for Google Glass, with the company introducing support for Bluetooth input devices to its pair of connected eyewear. The software package is labeled with the firmware version XE23 and is being distributed as an over-the-air (OTA) update that should soon be available to all users if it isn’t already – simply connect the device to the Internet and wait for the download to trigger automatically. Apart from the aforementioned compatibility with Bluetooth-enabled input devices like keyboards, the new software also contains a number of performance improvements and eliminates bugs, Google’s changelog revealed, without providing more details on the matter. The XE23 update rolled out almost three years after the company’s wearable received the XE22 one and it’s currently unclear what prompted the Mountain View, California-based company to refresh the firmware of its essentially discontinued product.

Google Glass was already able to receive input via Bluetooth thanks to third-party apps but the Alphabet-owned company now debuted native support for this functionality, long after the device stopped being marketed to consumers after failing to gain traction in 2013. First reports indicate that connecting Google Glass to something like a keyboard is a relatively simple procedure that’s virtually identical to the one used for pairing an Android smartphone or tablet with a similar accessory. Keyboard support also wasn’t implemented on a system-wide level as even some of Google’s own apps like Hangouts don’t accept input in a consistent manner by either changing functionality of certain keys or not registering them at all. Connecting a Bluetooth mouse to the peripheral will present you with a black cursor, though its functionality is even more limited.

Google has been rumored to working on Google Glass 2 for several years now but the company has yet to comment on that possibility in any official capacity. While the original wearable was technically never discontinued, it’s exclusively aimed at the enterprise sector nowadays, with the tech giant showing no signs of changing that product strategy in the future. More details on a potential successor to Google Glass and other hardware efforts of the Alphabet-owned firm may follow later this year.