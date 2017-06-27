Google Adds Family Libraries To Google Photos

Google is adding Family Libraries to Google Photos as part of a recent update to the application, though this is just one of the changes that users will begin noticing as they start to receive the update to Google Photos on their own devices. The update is starting to roll out today but will probably continue to roll out to all users over the course of this week, so if it hasn’t shown up today then it’s likely that it may show up over the next few days. Having said that it can be easy to miss if you don’t have automatic updates turned on so you may want to enable it unless you’re going to commit to checking for the update on a daily basis.

In addition to the Family Library option showing up in the app, a new UI for the sharing menu that pops up when you select a picture to share is also being added in as part of this new app update. It can be easy to miss if you aren’t paying attention as the UI looks mostly the same between the new and current versions although the new version has one key difference.

While the sharing card that slides in from the bottom still remains and it looks the same as it did before, it no longer takes up most of the screen. Space has been reserved at the top of the display for additional selection of photos. Basically, you’ll see a thumbnail of the photo you selected to share above the different options for sharing, plus you can scroll through additional images in a carousel motion from left to right or right to left to add to the original image you selected. It’s essentially another method of batch sharing images should you initially select just one picture and then change your mind and decide you want to share some others too. Not to mention it’ll make sharing multiple images in this scenario a lot easier as you won’t have to back out and then long press to select multiple images, you can just scroll through a bar of them and tap on the ones you want to add. If you don’t already have Google Photos installed, you can grab it from the button below.