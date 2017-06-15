Gionee A1 Lite With 4,000mAh Battery Officially Announced

The Gionee A1 Lite with a 4,000mAh battery has just been made official in Nepal. At this stage, it’s not clear if the smartphone will release elsewhere but it will be available in Nepal for pre-orders at retail stores from June 18. It follows hot on the heels of the Gionee A1 and Gionee A1 Plus that have already been unveiled, and the regular A1 is already available in Nepal. The price of the Gionee A1 Lite is 26,999 Nepalese rupees (around $262) and some sales offers and freebies will also be available.

One of the highlights of the Gionee A1 Lite is a 4,000mAh battery offering around 295 hours of standby time. Further standout specs are a 13-megapixel rear camera with an LED flash, and the phone is likely to appeal to selfie lovers as it has a 20-megapixel front-facing camera, also with a flash. The new smartphone packs a 1.3GHz MediaTek MT6753 64-bit octa-core processor with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage that’s expandable via a microSD card. It has a 5.3-inch display with HD resolution of 1280 by 720 pixels, and the phone will release running the Android Nougat OS skinned with the company’s Amigo 4.0 UI. Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth, and GPS, while the handset also boasts dual Nano SIM card support. It has the usual array of sensors including an accelerometer, gyroscope, ambiance and proximity sensor, magnetometer, and orientation, and it also features a fingerprint sensor on its rear side that’s said to use advanced solid-state technology for extra sensitivity. Build-wise, its case boasts a metallic cover that’s said to be extremely durable.

By comparison, the Gionee A1 has a larger 5.5-inch display with a Full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 and only a slightly higher battery capacity at 4,010mAh. It’s powered by the Helio P10 processor with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, with the regular version sporting a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 16-megapixel front-facing sensor rather than the 20-megapixel unit featured in the A1 Lite. Alternatively, the Gionee A1 Plus has a 6-inch display with Full HD resolution and a larger, 4,550mAh battery. It’s equipped with the Helio P25 processor with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, and has dual rear cameras of 13-megapixel and 5-megapixel variety, as well as a 20-megapixel front-facing sensor.