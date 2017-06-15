GIF Button for Facebook Comments Rolls Out to Everyone

Facebook has finally made the GIF button available to everyone. This means that now, instead of having to paste in a link to the GIF, you can simply use the GIF button and find the GIF you want to add in a comment and you’re all set. It works very similar to the way it does on Twitter. Where you can see trending GIFs, but also search for different GIFs, making it easier to find the one you want to use.

This feature has rolled out both on desktop and mobile, so now users can add GIFs into comments on posts and such. Which makes it a lot more fun than simply commenting with words and emojis. This is similar to the feature that Twitter rolled out a while ago, allowing users to add GIFs to their Tweets much easier. This feature will allow users to search the more popular GIF databases like Tenor and GIPHY. Of course, Facebook may add more databases in the future, but these are the most popular ones, and the ones that really matter right now. The functionality is mostly the same as what is available in Facebook Messenger right now.

Now, Facebook did add support for GIFs over two years ago. Allowing users to upload GIFs to the social network, but users had to paste in the link to where the GIF is hosted for it to appear. Which wasn’t the best idea, nor the easiest way to add GIFs to comments and posts. Now with the addition of the GIF button, users will be able to add in GIFs much easier than before. As for now, it’s only available for comments, and not posts, but that may change in the future. Seeing as GIFs have really become the next big thing. Surprisingly, Google was one of the first to add support for GIFs in its social network as well as their messaging services like Hangouts and Allo. This may give users more reasons to use Facebook, and that is definitely what Facebook is looking for, these days. The feature should be available to all, right now.