GearBest Promo: Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum, Mi TV Box, And More

GearBest is back with yet another deals promotion, this time around we have several Xiaomi products to talk to you about, plus Oukitel’s smartphone and Chuwi’s laptop. Having said that, today’s discounts are ranging from 13 percent, all the way to 27 percent, and on top of that, we’ll also share some coupons with you which will lower the price of these products even more. Coupons are not available for all five products we’ll talk about, but you are getting a chance to use coupons for two of them. In any case, read on.

Xiaomi Philips Smart LED Lightbulb

Those of you who are looking to create a smart home environment, or are simply looking to add a smart bulb to your setup, this is a great deal. This smart bulb is currently priced at $9.99 over at GearBest, it is 21 percent more affordable than usual. You can adjust the brightness and color temperature of this light bulb through an app, and there are some additional features that you can check out and use through an application.

Oukitel K10000 Pro

The Oukitel K10000 Pro is Oukitel’s big battery smartphone. This handset comes with a 10,000mAh battery on the inside, while it sports a 5.5-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display, along with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of native storage. The Oukitel K10000 Pro also comes with Android 7.0 Nougat, and the device is fueled by the MediaTek MT6750T 64-bit octa-core SoC. The Oukitel K10000 Pro currently costs $179.99, and you can get that lowered to $174.99 through a coupon code.

Chuwi LapBook 12.3

The Chuwi LapBook 12.3 is Chuwi’s laptop which comes with Windows 10 OS, and sports a 12.3-inch 2736 x 1824 IPS display. This laptop is fueled by the Intel Celeron N3450 SoC, while it comes with the Intel HD Graphics 500 GPU. This laptop sports 6GB of DDR3 RAM, and 64GB of eMMC. The Chuwi LapBook is currently priced at $309.99 over at GearBest, but you can get it for $299.99 if you use the provided coupon code.

Xiaomi Mi TV Box

If you’re looking for an Android-powered TV Box, well, Xiaomi’s offering might be just right for you. The Xiaomi Mi TV Box is currently discounted on GearBest, and it costs $74.99. This TV box comes with a quad-core SoC, 2GB of RAM and 8GB of non-expandable native storage. Android 6.0 Marshmallow comes pre-installed on the Xiaomi Mi TV Box, and the device is available in a black variant only.

Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum

Xiaomi’s robot vacuum is a really compelling robot vacuum, and yet, it’s one of the more affordable offerings out there. This vacuum is currently 27 percent more affordable than usual over at GearBest, and it can be yours for $319.99. This device packs in a battery of 5,200mAh, and it can works continuously for 2.5 hours. There are quite a few options you can play around with when it comes to the Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum’s functionality, and an app is available as well.

