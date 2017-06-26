Gearbest Promo: Vernee Mars Pro, Xiaomi TV Box And More

GearBest is back with yet another list of devices that are currently on offer. This list is rather mixed, you will find various different devices here, including a couple of smartphones and an Android-powered TV Box, all the way to a graphic tablet and a 3D printer. Now, four out of five of these products are currently discounted, while one is currently quite affordable considering it’s on pre-sale. Now, GearBest has also provided some coupons for us to share with you, so that you can get some of these devices for eve less money, read on.

Vernee Mars Pro

The Vernee Mars Pro is Vernee’s all-new smartphone which is currently available for pre-order over at GearBest. The device is currently available for pre-order for only $174.99, and this deal is valid until June 26, when its price will increase to $174.99, and on July 4 it will jump all the way up to $199.99. The Vernee Mars Pro is fueled by the Helio P25 64-bit octa-core SoC, and it comes with a 5.5-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display and 6GB of LPDDR4 RAM on the inside.

Blackview BV7000 Pro

The Blackview BV7000 Pro is yet another smartphone on this list, and unlike the Vernee Mars Pro, this is a rugged phone. This handset comes with a 5-inch fullHD display, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. This device is IP68 certified, and comes with a 3,500mAh non-removable battery. The Blackview BV7000 Pro is currently 21 percent more affordable than usual, and you can get it for $174.99.

UGEE UG – 1910B P50S

This device has a rather odd name, but despite that, it’s quite capable. This is a digital graphic tablet, for those of you who are into designs and what not. This is a 19-inch tablet, and its display has 2,048 press sensitivity levels, while we’re looking at 5,080 LPI resolution here. You are getting a pen with this tablet, of course, and the device is compatible with Windows 7, 8, Vista and XP, while it is also compatible with Mac OS 10.2.6+. The device is currently 18 percent more affordable than usual, and it costs $299.99, but if you use the provided coupon, you can get it for $289.99.

Xiaomi Mi 3S TV Box

The Xiaomi Mi 3S TV Box is currently on a discount as well, it costs $54.99 (38 percent off). This device is fueled by the Amlogic S905X quad-core processor, and it comes with 2GB of RAM on the inside. This device also packs in 8GB of storage on the inside, and Android 6.0 Marshmallow comes pre-installed on it. This device is also equipped with Bluetooth 4.1 + EDR, while you’re getting WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac here.

Anet A8 Desktop 3D Printer Prusa i3 DIY Kit

Are you in a market for a 3D printer? Well, this is one way to go, though this is a DIY kit, so do keep that in mind, even though you’ll get detailed instructions on how to assemble it. This device is made out of piano black laser-cut acrylic frame, and it supports ABS, PLA, wood, nylon PVA, PP and Luminescent, says GearBest. This printer is compatible with Windows XP, 7, 8, 10, Mac and Linux.

