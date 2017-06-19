GearBest Deals: Xiaomi Mi 6, Xiaoyi Camera & More W/Coupon

If you take a look at the list down below, you will be able to see a couple of really interesting deals that are coming from GearBest. Xiaomi’s devices are in the majority here, but aside from some Xiaomi-branded devices, you can also get the Maze Blade smartphone for less money than usual, and the X7 Electronic cigarette also managed to squeeze on this list. In addition to regular discounts, we also have some coupons to share with you, so read on if you’re interested.

Laisimo X7 Wyvern 235W Box Mod

Electronic cigarettes are not exactly something we talk about often, or at all, but in case you’re in the market for something like that, the Laisimo X7 Wyvern 235W Box Mod is now more affordable than usual thanks to a coupon code you’ll find listed down below. This product is made out of Zinc Alloy, and it’s not exactly ground-breaking in terms of the design, but it serves the purpose, that’s for sure. You can now get it for $38.99, thanks to a coupon code.

Xiaoyi Action Camera

If you’re in a market for an action camera, and are not looking to break the bank, this Xiaoyi action camera might be just right for you. This camera comes with Sony’s IMX377 sensor on the inside, this is a 12-megapixel 1/2.3-inch image sensor, and it’s quite capable. This Xiaoyi camera sports a 2.19-inch 640 x 360 display, along with a 1,400mAh battery. This camera is usually priced at $303.69 over at GearBest, but if you utilize the coupon code provided down below, you’ll be able to get it for $185.99.

MAZE Blade

We’ve talked about the MAZE Blade extensively on the site, this is a rather interesting smartphone which is quite affordable, and has plenty to offer for that price point. This handset sports a 5.5-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display, along with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of native storage. The device is fueled by the MediaTek MT6753 64-bit octa-core SoC, and it is currently discounted by 22 percent, and it costs $119.99. If you use the coupon code, though, you’ll be able to get it for $114.99.

Xiaomi Mi 6

The Xiaomi Mi 6 is the company’s all-new flagship which is not discounted over at GearBest. The Xiaomi Mi 6 sports a 5.15-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display, while it packs in 6GB of RAM and 128GB of native storage. The device is made out of metal and glass, and it comes with a dual camera setup. The phone is currently discounted by 28 percent and costs $429.99, though you can get it for only $406.99 with a provided coupon code. Do keep in mind this is a 64GB storage model of the Xiaomi Mi 6, and it comes with a global MIUI ROM pre-installed.

Xiaomi Smart Weight Scale

If you’re in a market for a smart weight scale, Xiaomi’s offering might be something worth considering. GearBest has a rather interesting offer for you if you purchase this weight scale, with every purchase, you will get a free Xiaomi light bulb it seems. This weight scale costs $42 over at GearBest, and it comes in White only. Bluetooth 4.0 is included in this package, and you will need 4 AA batteries in order to power it.

