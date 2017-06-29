GearBest Deals: OnePlus 5, Xiaomi Mi 5, And More Are On Sale

If you take a look down below, you’ll notice a list of 5 devices that are currently on sale. On this list, you will find four smartphones, and a laptop, all of which are currently discounted, and some of them even come with a special coupon that you can use in order to bring the price down even more. You will find the all-new OnePlus 5 on this list, as well as Xiaomi’s flagship for 2016, the Xiaomi Mi 5, amongst other devices, so read on if you’re interested.

OnePlus 5

The OnePlus 5 is currently priced at $529.99 over at GearBest, and this is a 6GB RAM OnePlus 5 model we’re talking about here. The OnePlus 5 is a new metal-clad flagship from OnePlus, and it comes with the latest specs. The device is fueled by the Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core processor, while it packs in a 3,300mAh non-removable battery on the inside. This phone also comes with a dual camera setup on the back, and Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box, while OxygenOS is installed on top of it.

Xiaomi Mi 5

The Xiaomi Mi 5 was one of the best Chinese smartphones of 2016, and it’s still quite a compelling phone. This device is made out of metal and glass, and it is currently priced at $219.69 over at GearBest, but if you utilize the provided coupon code, you can get it for less than $200, because it will kick its price down for about $20. Do keep in mind that only the first 40 customers will be able to use this coupon. The Mi 5 sports a 5.15-inch fullHD display, 3GB of RAM (at least this variant), and it is fueled by the Snapdragon 820 SoC.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X is the company’s mid-range offering, and it is currently priced at only $150.99 over at GearBest, though you can push that price further down, to $139.99, if you use a coupon code provided down below. Only the first 20 people who use the coupon will be able to take advantage of this discount, so hurry up if you’re interested. The Redmi Note 4X sports a 5.5-inch fullHD display, 4GB of RAM and it is fueled by the Snapdragon 625 processor.

Blackview BV8000 Pro

The Blackview BV8000 Pro is the company’s rugged smartphone which now costs $259.99 on GearBest. The coupon code that is provided down below can bring its price down to $248.99, though it is limited to only 50 pieces. The Blackview BV8000 Pro sports a 5-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display, 6GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage. The device is fueled by the MediaTek Helio P20 (MT6757) 64-bit octa-core SoC, and a 16-megapixel camera is placed on the phone’s back.

Xiaomi Air 13

The Xiaomi Air 13 is Xiaomi’s Windows 10-powered laptop. This device sports a 13.3-inch IPS display, while it is fueled by the Intel Core i5-6200u dual-core processor which is running at 2.3GHz. This laptop comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of native storage, while it is made out of metal. The device is currently 30 percent more affordable than usual, and it costs $689.99. That being said, the first 50 consumers who utilize the coupon code down below, will be able to purchase this laptop for $649.99.

