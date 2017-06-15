GearBest Deals: Chuwi LapBook 12.3, Xiaomi Mi Pad 3 & More

This time around, GearBest is highlighting some laptop and tablet deals for you to check out, three laptops and two tablets made the list. One of the tablets is the best-known device on this list, the Xiaomi Mi Pad 3, though other devices are also quite compelling, depending on what you’re looking for, of course. In any case, all of these devices are currently discounted on GearBest for everyone, and we even have some coupons to share with you for some of them, which will make them even more affordable, just in case you’re interested.

Cube Mix Plus 2-in-1

The Cube Mix Plus is Cube’s 2-in-1 tablet, which comes with Windows 10 OS pre-installed. This tablet is fueled by Intel’s Kaby Lake Core M3-7Y30 dual-core processor, and the device packs in 4GB of RAM and 128GB of SSD storage. You’re getting a 10.6-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display here, while a 4,300mAh battery is also included in the package. This device currently costs $349.99 over at GearBest (26 percent off), but you can get it for $319.99 if you use the coupon which is listed down below. Keep in mind that this coupon is limited to 20 pieces, so the first 20 customers will get a discount.

COUPON CODE: CubeMixS

Xiaomi Mi Pad 3

Most of you are probably familiar with Xiaomi’s most powerful tablet out there, the Xiaomi Mi Pad 3. This tablet sports a 7.9-inch 2048 x 1536 display, along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of non-expandable internal storage. MediaTek’s MT8176 64-bit hexa-core processor is fueling this tablet, and a 6,600mAh battery is included in this package. This tablet is currently 36 percent off on GearBest, it costs $223.99, but you can get it for $218.99 if you use the coupon code down below. This coupon is limited to 20 Xiaomi Mi Pad 3 units, so keep that in mind, as only first 20 customers will be able to use it.

COUPON CODE: Gearbest01

Chuwi LapBook 12.3

Chuwi’s LapBook 12.3 laptop is the third device on this list, and much like the Cube Mix Plus, this device also comes with Windows 10 out of the box. This laptop is fueled by the Intel Celeron N3450 quad-core SoC, and it comes with 6GB of DDR3 RAM, and 64GB of storage. The Chuwi LapBook 12.3 comes with a 12.3-inch 2736 x 1824 display, and an 8,000mAh battery. The Chuwi LapBook 12.3 currently costs $319.99 (23 percent off), but you can get it for $299.99 if you utilize the coupon code down below. Unlike the first two devices we’ve talked about, there are 50 coupons available for the Chuwi LapBook 12.3 laptop.

COUPON CODE: CHUWI123

Jumper EZBOOK 3 PRO

The Jumper EZBOOK 3 PRO is yet another laptop on this list, and yet another device that comes with Windows 10 OS. Intel’s Apollo Lake N3450 processor fuels this laptop, and the device comes with a 13.3-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display. This laptop packs in 6GB of DDR3 RAM and 64GB of native storage, while a 2-megapixel front-facing camera is also available. The Jumper EZBOOK 3 PRO is now 26 percent more affordable than usual, and it costs $219.99 over at GearBest.

CUBE Thinker

The Cube Thinker is also a laptop which comes with Windows 10 OS, though this is the most expensive device on this list. The Cube Thinker is currently on a 30-percent discount at GearBest, and it costs $579.99. The Intel Core m3-7Y30 SoC fuels the CUBE Thinker, and the device sports a 13.5-inch 3000 x 2000 display. This laptop packs in 8GB of LPDDR3 RAM and has a 256GB SSD on the inside, while you’re also getting a fingerprint scanner here.

