Galaxy Tab S3 Gets Announced In India, It Is Priced At $747

Samsung has just announced the Galaxy Tab S3 tablet in India (4G LTE variant only), following its global launch back in February. The Galaxy Tab S3 that was announced in February is exactly the same as the one that Samsung announced in India, there are no changes in its design nor its specifications. The Galaxy Tab S3 is priced at Rs. 47,990 ($747) in India, and the company said that it will be available in both online and offline stores in India starting today.

Having said that, Samsung is also offering an easy EMI option and one-time screen replacement to those of you who purchase the Galaxy Tab S3 in India, this is valid until July 31, in case you’re interested. In addition to that, Samsung has also partnered up with Reliance Jio in order to offer double the cellular data for Rs. 309 ($5) per month, which means you’ll get an additional 28GB of data on top of the base 28GB data offer. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 is made out of metal, and it comes with a fingerprint scanner which is placed below the display and doubles as a physical home key. Next to that home button, you will find two capacitive keys, and the Galaxy Tab S3 tablet also comes with the S Pen stylus. The Galaxy Tab S3 sports a 9.7-inch 2048 x 1536 Super AMOLED display, along with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable internal storage. The device is fueled by the Snapdragon 820 64-bit quad-core processor, which comes with the Adreno 530 GPU for graphics.

A 13-megapixel shooter is available on the back of the Galaxy Tab S3, and a 5-megapixel camera can be found on the front side of this tablet. Android 7.0 Nougat comes pre-installed on the Galaxy Tab S3, and on top of it, you’re getting Samsung’s custom UI. This tablet also comes with a quad stereo loudspeaker setup (tuned by AKG), and a Type-C USB port is placed on the bottom of the device. In addition to the Galaxy Tab S3, the company also announced the Book Cover, and the Keyboard Cover for the device. These two accessories are priced at Rs. 2,999 ($47) and Rs. 8,499 ($132), respectively.