Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2017) Pops Up On GFXBench With 2GB Of RAM

One of Samsung’s Android-powered tablets has just popped up on GFXBench, and by doing that, it revealed its spec sheet, well, its partial spec sheet. The Samsung SM-T385 is the tablet in question, and judging by its model number, we’re looking at the all-new Galaxy Tab A 8.0 here. The Galaxy Tab A 8.0 is known as the Samsung SM-T350, so… this could be its successor, a 2017 edition of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0, read on.

This tablet, according to GFXBench, sports an 8-inch 1280 x 800 display, along with 2GB of RAM, while it will ship with 16GB of native storage, at least the variant that is listed on GFXBench. This tablet will be fueled by a quad-core SoC which will be clocked at 1.4GHz, and the Adreno 308 GPU will be here for graphics processing. An 8-megapixel snapper will be placed on the back of the Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2017), and a 5-megapixel shooter will be available on the tablet’s front side. Android 7.0 Nougat will come pre-installed on this tablet, and on top of it, you’ll get Samsung’s custom UI, of course. That is more or less every piece of info GFXBench shared, well, the source also mentioned this tablet’s sensors, but you pretty much know what to expect in that regard, there are no surprises here, at all.

The last Galaxy Tab A 8.0 tablet Samsung announced landed back in March 2015, so it’s about time for its successor. The Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2015) came in two variants, its WiFi model sported 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB of storage, while its 4G LTE model came with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The device sported a 5-megapixel camera on the back, and it was fueled by a quad-core SoC running at 1.2GHz. On top of all that, Android 5.0 Lollipop came out of the box on the Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2015). So, as you can see, both of these tablets are budget offerings by Samsung, though they do offer somewhat different specs considering so much time has passed since the Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2015) got announced. In any case, Samsung is expected to release the Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2017) in the near future, so stay tuned for that.