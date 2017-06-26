Galaxy Stellar 2 Concept Sports A 4.5″ Display, SD626 SoC

The original Samsung Galaxy Stellar was announced way back in 2012, and the Galaxy Stellar 2 concept just surfaced. The original Galaxy Stellar smartphones sported a 4-inch 800 x 400 display, 1GB of RAM and it was fueled by the Snapdragon S4 Plus processor. That handset shipped with Android 4.0.4 Ice Cream Sandwich, and that probably seems like ancient history to some of you. Well, this Galaxy Stellar 2 concept came out of nowhere, and it’s worth checking out, even though the device probably won’t launch at all.

If you take a look at the provided images in the gallery down below, you’ll see a phone that is reminiscent of the original Galaxy Stellar, though its design is changed to an extent, and the device now comes with a physical home button below the display, and two capacitive keys, instead of four capacitive keys that were included on the original. This device seems to be made out of metal and glass, and its display is still quite compact. Before we get into its specifications, it’s worth noting that this concept design comes from ‘Toooajk’. Now, according to the concept designer, this phone carries the SCH-i300 model number, and comes with a 4.5-inch 720p (1280 x 720) AMOLED display, 2.5GB of RAM and 32GB of native storage. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 626 64-bit octa-core processor fuels this handset, and Android 7.0 Nougat comes pre-installed on it. A 5-megapixel shooter is placed on the back of the device, and a 1.2-megapixel unit can be found on the device’s front side. A 3,500mAh battery is also included in this package, and it comes with Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 2.0 fast charging. This device offers 4G LTE connectivity, and that home button that is included on it also doubles as a fingerprint scanner.

Interestingly enough, Toooajk also listed the phone’s price point, even though these are only concept renders and chances are that this phone will never see the light of day in general. According to the designer, the phone costs 699 Yuan ($99). It is, of course, possible that Samsung might opt to introduce the Galaxy Stellar 2 at some point, but considering that smartphone evolved quite a bit since 2012, and the fact that the Galaxy Stellar’s successor did not arrive in the last 5 years, that is quite unlikely.