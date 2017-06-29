Galaxy S8 Phones Win ‘Best Smartphone’ Award At MWC Shanghai

MWC (Mobile World Congress) Shanghai is currently ongoing, and the Samsung Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus have just won a prestigious award at the show. Samsung’s flagship smartphones have won the ‘Best Smartphone’ award at MWC Shanghai, and the Executive Vice President of Samsung Electronics China, Tong Wang, accepted the award on the company’s behalf.

For those of you who do not know what MWC Shanghai is, or have never heard of it, this tradeshow is not new by any means, but it was previously called ‘Mobile Asia Expo’, so that might sound more familiar to some of you. This tradeshow is organized in partnership with GSMA and it started yesterday, while it will last until July 1. Having said that, this is not the Galaxy S8’s first award this week, the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus have received the ANSI/UL 110 certification for being environment friendly, and the ‘Ostrich Dream’ Galaxy S8 ad has won 3 gold, 2 silver and 2 bronze award at Cannes 2017. The Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus are rather unique devices in terms of the design, they’re easily recognizable, and Samsung has decided to take a rather serious step away from the previous generation in order to attract consumers’ attention.

The Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus look basically identical, but the Galaxy S8 Plus is a larger phone. The Galaxy S8 sports a 5.8-inch QHD+ display, while its ‘Plus’ sibling sport a 6.2-inch QHD+ panel. Both devices sport 4GB of RAM on the inside, though a 6GB RAM Galaxy S8 Plus variant was also announced in some markets. The Exynos 8895 fuels the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus in most markets, though the Snapdragon 835 is in charge of that in the US, for example. Both devices sport a curved display, and are made out of metal and glass. Both devices sport a 12-megapixel camera on the back, and ship with Android Nougat out of the box, with Samsung’s custom UI on top of it. If you’d like to know more about the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus, feel free to read our full review of Samsung’s flagship smartphones.