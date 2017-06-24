Galaxy S8 And S8 Plus On AT&T Get June Security Patch

The Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus units for AT&T are now receiving updates containing the June 2017 security patch. Aside from the new security patch, there are no additional features included in the latest update while the operating system of the devices still stays at Android 7.0 Nougat. The installation of the June 2017 security patch protects the device from most of the known security loopholes and vulnerabilities of the Android operating system. The size of the updates for both smartphones is pegged at 124MB, with the updates identified with their baseband version numbers G950USQS1AQF7 and G955USQS1AQF7 for the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus respectively.

Before the devices are updated, it is important that the handset’s battery has sufficient charge to complete the entire update process. While it is preferable that software updates are downloaded through a Wi-Fi connection, it is also possible to download the update through a mobile data connection since the file size of the update is relatively small. As an additional safeguard, it is also advised that the contents of the smartphone are backed-up to an external storage device, a microSD card, or a PC.

Once the smartphone is ready for the update, the device owners may proceed to the device settings to begin the update process. To check if the June security patch may now be downloaded to their handsets, users will have to go to the “About device” section of the handset’s settings menu. Within the settings, users may proceed to the software update portion in order to check if the update may now be downloaded. If the update is now available for the owner’s unit, users will have to follow the on-screen prompts to finish the entire update process. To ensure that the appropriate update was installed in the device, users may then check if the baseband version numbers shown in the “About device” section of the device settings matches the numbers given in this article. As months pass by, device owners should expect that additional updates will be released for the Samsung Galaxy S8 and the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus as Samsung continues to improve the device’s features and strengthen its security.