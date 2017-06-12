Galaxy Note FE To Launch In Same Color Variants As Note 7

Retail units of the Samsung Galaxy Note FE will be available in the same color schemes as the original Galaxy Note 7. The device will be available in Black Onyx, Blue Coral, Gold Platinum and Silver Titanium colors once it launches. Aside from the color schemes, the overall design of the Samsung Galaxy Note FE will be similar to the original version of the device except for the big R symbol at the back of the unit indicating that the smartphone is a refurbished unit. A report from South Korean news outlet inews24 is claiming that Samsung released the refurbished version of the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 to restore consumer confidence for the Galaxy Note line. Once it has succeeded in regaining the confidence of smartphone buyers, Samsung will then focus on the design, marketing, and retail of its next flagship smartphone, the Galaxy Note 8.

It is highly likely that the Samsung Galaxy Note FE will have a limited distribution and supply. According to inews24’s report, the South Korean electronics giant will only sell 300,000 to 400,000 units of the handset. Most of these units will be sold by South Korean carriers KT and SK Telecom, which together will sell up to 280,000 units of the Samsung Galaxy Note FE. Despite being a refurbished device, the smartphone will still retail at a hefty price of 732,000 Won ($650).

Aside from the device’s external appearance, the internal hardware of the Samsung Galaxy Note FE will likely be very similar to the original version of the handset. The device will be powered by an Exynos 8890 chipset from System LSI. The chipset contains the first ever Samsung-developed mobile CPU, the Exynos M1, and the Mali T880MP12 GPU for the device’s graphic processing needs. The Samsung Galaxy Note FE is also expected to sport a 5.7-inch AMOLED display and 4GB of RAM. Also included with the device is the S Pen, which is a hallmark feature of the Samsung Galaxy Note line. However, the refurbished version of the smartphone is expected to sport a 3,200mAh battery. This new battery is 300mAh smaller than the one found in the original device, which should help in reducing the risks of further device explosions.