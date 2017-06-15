Galaxy Note 8’s Codename Is ‘Gr3at’, According To Evan Blass

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 belongs on the list of most anticipated smartphones of 2017, and according to Evan Blass, the device’s codename is ‘Samsung Gr3at’. Now, back in March, a report surfaced claiming that the Galaxy Note 8’s codename is ‘Great’, but according to the source, that info is not accurate. The phone’s codename is ‘Gr3at’, which seems a bit odd, it makes you wonder why is the number ‘3’ in there, but there you have it.

That is more or less all the info that Mr. Blass shared via Twitter, but thanks to some previous Galaxy Note 8 rumors, we do have some more info to throw in the mix. Now, it’s worth noting that yesterday’s rumor said that the Galaxy Note 8 will launch at IFA 2017 after all, which means it will land in September, and not August, like many people anticipated. In any case, the Galaxy Note 8 will almost certainly resemble the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus quite a bit, though it will probably ship with a dual camera setup on the back, and the company will need to find a place for the S Pen stylus somewhere on the Galaxy Note 8. Having said that, we’ve seen a number of leaks of the device, and even though some of those leaks are contradictory, the general idea is quite clear, Galaxy S8’s design in a larger body. The Galaxy Note 8 is expected to sport a 6.3-inch QHD+ (2960 x 1440) Infinity Display (18.5:9 aspect ratio), which means it will be larger than both the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus, which is to be expected. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835, or the unannounced Snapdragon 836 SoC will fuel the device in the US, while the Exynos 8895 will take the helm in Europe and some other regions.

The Galaxy Note 8 is expected to pack in 6GB of RAM on the inside, and it is still unknown what to expect when it comes to storage, but chances are we’ll get either 64GB or 128GB of storage on the inside. As far as its camera sensors go, rumors are claiming we’ll get a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens on the back, and next to it you’ll be able to find a 13-megapixel telephoto lens, while an 8-megapixel selfie shooter will be included in the package as well. Android 7.1.1 Nougat will come pre-installed on the device, and on top of it, you’ll get Samsung’s custom UI, of course.