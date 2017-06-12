Galaxy Note 8 Specifications Leak, Dual Camera Setup In Tow

The Galaxy Note 8 is not expected to arrive until August, and yet we’re seeing quite a few rumors and leaks lately, like the one that just surfaced. A Twitter account under the name of ‘Poyoco Tech’ just shared the Galaxy Note 8’s spec sheet. We’re not all that familiar with this Twitter handle, so take the provided info with a grain of salt, of course. That being said, let’s see what Poyoco Tech has to say.

If the source is to be believed, the Galaxy Note 8 will ship with Samsung’s Infinity display we’ve already seen on the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus, a display which comes with an aspect ratio of 18.5:9, but we still don’t know how large will that panel be. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 and Samsung’s Exynos 8895 processors will fuel Galaxy Note 8 units all over the world, availability of these processors will be market-dependant, similar to the Galaxy S8, which means that the Snapdragon 835 will, for example, ship with the Galaxy Note 8 in the US, while European users will get the Exynos 8895 instead. The Galaxy Note 8 will sport a dual camera setup on the back, and it will pack in 6GB of RAM on the inside. You will be able to choose between 64GB and 128GB Galaxy Note 8 storage variants, and Android 7.1 Nougat will ship out of the box with the Samsung Experience UI. The Galaxy Note 8 will offer fast wired and wireless charging, while a new and improved S Pen will be a part of the package as well. Bixby will be included in this package as well, and a separate button on the left will make a comeback, whether you like it or not.

The source also mentions the second-gen Gear IconX wireless earbuds in the post, though Poyoco Tech did not offer any explanation for that. Chances are that Samsung will introduce second-gen Gear IconX earbuds along with the Galaxy Note 8, at least it seems like it based on the source’s post. That is more or less it, we have already seen quite a few design leaks of the Galaxy Note 8, and pretty much everyone agrees that the phone will resemble its Galaxy S8 siblings, and if a recent rumor is to be believed, it might even ship with the yet-unannounced Snapdragon 836 SoC.