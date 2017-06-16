Galaxy Note 8 Leaks, Looks Slightly Different Than Galaxy S8

The Galaxy Note 8 is Samsung’s upcoming flagship phablet, and at the same time amongst the most anticipated smartphones of 2017, well, the phone has just surfaced in a new render, and its design is not exactly surprising. If you take a look at the provided image, which comes from the depths of Weibo, you’ll see the phone’s alleged design, and as expected, it resembles the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus quite a bit.

Now, those of you with a keen eye will notice that this handset is slightly less curved than the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus, and by that, we mean that its edges seems a bit sharper, even though they’re still curved. The phone’s display sports rounded corners, as expected, and speaking of which, this is Samsung’s Infinity display which was used on the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus, though chances are this variant of the display will be slightly larger than the one we’ve seen on the Galaxy S8 Plus. The Galaxy S8 Plus sports a 6.2-inch display, while the Galaxy Note 8 is expected to launch with a 6.3-inch panel. Now, considering this is Samsung’s Infinity display we’re talking about here, you can expect it to come with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio, as the provided image suggests, it’s obvious that the phone is quite tall, while it’s really narrow considering how big that display is.

The Galaxy Note 8 will, much like the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus, be made out of metal and glass, and unlike the two Galaxy S8 devices, it will ship with the company’s S Pen stylus, which will probably be tucked in in the lower right portion of the phone. The Galaxy Note 8 will be fueled by the Exynos 8895 64-bit octa-core SoC in some regions, while in other regions Samsung will ship either the Snapdragon 835 along with the device, or the rumored Snapdragon 836 SoC. The Galaxy Note 8’s display will be curved on the sides, and as you can see, bezels are not present on the sides at all. This phablet will ship with Android 7.1.1 Nougat with Samsung’s custom UI on top of it, and the device is rumored to ship with a whopping 8GB of RAM, though it’s possible it will include ‘only’ 6GB of RAM. The Galaxy Note 8 will launch in August or September (during IFA), so stay tuned.