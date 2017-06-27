Galaxy Note 7 Fandom Edition To Hit South Korea July 7th

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 FE will hit South Korea on July 7th according to a recent report, though it won’t be officially called the Galaxy Note 7 FE, rather it’s said to be called the Galaxy Note 7 Fandom Edition. Even though it seems this will be the official name, it likely won’t be stopping people from simply referring to it as the “FE” model as it is shorter to say, and why not shave off a second when you can.

Although it now looks like Samsung has an official name for the revamped version of last Fall’s Galaxy Note flagship in addition to a reported launch date in its home country, there’s no word on what the cost of the device will be in South Korea nor if Samsung has plans to launch the Fandom Edition of the Galaxy Note 7 elsewhere, and what those relating costs would be in their respective regions. Samsung has already stated that a Galaxy Note 7 refurb would not be sold in the U.S., though there is nothing stopping Samsung from changing its mind later on if it suddenly decides that it wants to appeal to U.S. consumers with this device once more. That said there is so far no indication that Samsung has any plans to do this.

According to the report Samsung has said that re-opening sales of the Galaxy Note 7 under the Fandom Edition model will not have an impact on the sales numbers of the Galaxy S8, its most recent flagship smartphone which was announced earlier this year in the standard S8 model as well as the Galaxy S8 Plus and launched back in April globally. The Galaxy Note 7 Fandom Edition will not be using the same components as the original Galaxy Note 7 that was launched in the Fall of 2016 before it was recalled twice due to the components failing and causing the batteries to explode. Even with the use of completely different components though it will be interesting to see how well the device sells given the number of issues that the original model had, and perhaps if the sales go well, Samsung could decide to push the Fandom Edition into unplanned markets.