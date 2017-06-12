Galaxy C10 Surfaces In 3 New Images With A Dual Camera Setup

The Samsung Galaxy C10 has been leaking quite frequently in the last couple of weeks, and a couple of new renders have just surfaced. If you take a look at the gallery down below, you’ll be able to notice three new images of the alleged Galaxy C10 smartphone. The first image lets you take a look at the phone’s dual camera setup up close and personal, while the second image lets you check out the phone from the front. The third image in the gallery shows off the phone from the back, in two colors, actually.

Now, as you can see, this phone will sport a front-facing fingerprint scanner, which will double as the device’s home key. It seems like Samsung is not giving up physical home keys just yet, despite the fact that the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus ditched the physical home key. In any case, this phone will also sport a dual camera setup on the back, and those two cameras will be vertically aligned. The Galaxy C10 will be the first Samsung Galaxy-branded smartphone to come with a dual camera setup, it seems, the Galaxy Note 8 is also rumored to sport such cameras on the back, but the Galaxy Note 8 will arrive after the Galaxy C10 it seems. The Galaxy C10 will be made out of metal, and its back side will be curved. If you take a look at the third image down below, you will be able to notice antenna lines in the upper and lower portion of phone’s back and a dual camera setup is also easily noticeable here. The phone will ship in Black and Gold color variants it seems, and thanks to a number of rumors and leaks thus far, we also know what to expect in the spec department.

The Galaxy C10 is rumored to sport a 6-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display, along with 4GB / 6GB of RAM and 64GB / 128GB of native storage. The device will be fueled by the Exynos 7872 or Snapdragon 660 SoC, and a 4,000mAh non-removable battery will be included in the package as well. Two 13-megapixel snappers (wide angle lens + telephoto lens) will be placed on the back of the phone, and a single 16-megapixel camera will be available on the device’s front side. The Galaxy C10 will measure 152.5 x 74.8 x 7.68mm, and it will cost 3,499 Yuan ($515) for the 64GB storage model, if rumors are to be believed. It is still unknown when will this phone launch, but chances are Samsung will announce it in the coming weeks.